The 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE with 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

122,890 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC9JG322056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,890 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE with 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-XXXX

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2018 GMC Sierra 1500