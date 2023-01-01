$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise Control
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39568C
- Mileage 155,838 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE with 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
