The 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE with 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

155,838 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise Control

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Heated seats, Back-up camera, Cruise Control

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC6JG150861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39568C
  • Mileage 155,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2018 GMC Sierra 1500