2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,255KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC9JG181589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39843C
- Mileage 165,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
This GMC Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with the quietest, most comfortable experience possible. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 165,255 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2018 GMC Sierra 1500