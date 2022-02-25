Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

131,725 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4X4, PHONE CHARGING PAD, HEATED SEATS, TOW PACKAGE, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4X4, PHONE CHARGING PAD, HEATED SEATS, TOW PACKAGE, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8287527
  Stock #: P38706C
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC8JG582299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

