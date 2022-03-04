$48,400+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT -4X4,Leather, Navigation, Remote Start, Sunroof
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$48,400
- Listing ID: 8580722
- Stock #: 22-278A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 91,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan,Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sierra 1500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, All Terrain X Package, Alloy wheels, All-Terrain Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Mirror Caps, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Lower Front Bumper, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System, Radio data system, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SLT Preferred Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Unique Body Colour Grille Surround w/Chrome Accents, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" 5-Spoke Black Paint Alloy, Wireless Charging.Dark Slate Metallic 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8 This Sierra 1500 SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department.
Vehicle Features
