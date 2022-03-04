2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$48,400 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 8 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8580722

8580722 Stock #: 22-278A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 91,869 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.