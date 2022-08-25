Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

98,238 KM

Details

$1

+ tax & licensing
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT - 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT - 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Sale

$1

+ taxes & licensing

98,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9004663
  • Stock #: 22-376B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 98,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sierra 1500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, All Terrain SLT Premium Package, All-Terrain Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Mirror Caps, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Lower Front Bumper, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Unique Body Colour Grille Surround w/Chrome Accents, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging.This Sierra 1500 SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLT Sierra 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

