2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 98,238 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sierra 1500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, All Terrain SLT Premium Package, All-Terrain Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Mirror Caps, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Lower Front Bumper, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Unique Body Colour Grille Surround w/Chrome Accents, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging.This Sierra 1500 SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLT Sierra 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
