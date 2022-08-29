Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

121,147 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali OnStar package includes the latest 4G network connectivity.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali OnStar package includes the latest 4G network connectivity.

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9232114
  • Stock #: PP1745
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ6JG145188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,147 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle Qualifies for Special Low % Financing Offers!! All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

