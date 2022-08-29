$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali OnStar package includes the latest 4G network connectivity.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9232114
- Stock #: PP1745
- VIN: 3GTU2PEJ6JG145188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,147 KM
Vehicle Description
NO HIT CREDIT CHECK - PRE QUALIFICATION ASSESSMENT TOOL - https://www.guestauto.ca/get-approved/ This Vehicle Qualifies for Special Low % Financing Offers!! *******GET PRE-APPROVED****** (INSTANT APPROVALS) WWW.NORTHPOINTAUTOSALES.CA / WWW.PLATINUMAUTOSPORT.COM - PAYMETS TAILORED TO YOUR BUDGET - 90 DAY NO PAYMENT PROGRAM - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION & CASHBACK - $1000 REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE - FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SK/AB/MB - CREDIT SOLUTIONS FOR ANY SITUATION! TEXT SALES (LOKI) - (306)251-0000 *****All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty. *Refer A Friend program - YOU GET PAID $1000 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL REFERAL BROUGHT TO US!! CALL/TEXT 6394711839 FOR MORE INFO!! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram...
Vehicle Features
