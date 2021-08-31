Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

79,232 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Turbo Diesel

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Turbo Diesel

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,232KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7977284
  VIN: 3gkalueu6jl285505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,232 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Terrain SLE Turbo Diesel 1.6L 6-speed shiftable automatic 79,232KM

No Extra Fees

With Warranty

*REBUILT STATUS*

www.maxmotors.ca

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522
306 361 6889

MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-POWER SEATS
-PUSH BUTTON
-REMOTE START
-HEATED SEATS
-BACK-UP CAMERA
-B-TOOTH
-STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
-CRUISE CONTROL
-and More..

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

