2018 GMC Terrain

$30,780 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9578317

9578317 Stock #: V-74594

V-74594 VIN: 3GKALTEX7JL141188

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74594

Mileage 79,941 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.