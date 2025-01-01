$28,667+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Si - COUPE - LOW KMS - CARPLAY - WIRELESS CHARGING
2018 Honda Civic
Si - COUPE - LOW KMS - CARPLAY - WIRELESS CHARGING
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,667
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,717KM
VIN 2HGFC3A5XJH220032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 220032
- Mileage 76,717 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Sport Coupe! - Low Kilometers! - Exceptional Condition
Unleash sporty performance and modern tech with this 2018 Honda Civic Si Coupe, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. This low kilometer coupe is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 205 horsepower and a fuel-efficient 7.4L/100km combined. Built for driving enthusiasts, it features a rear wing spoiler, center exhaust finisher, aluminum-trimmed sport pedals, sport mode button, and a helical limited slip differential for enhanced cornering control. Inside, stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and wireless charging. A power sunroof opens up the cabin, while heated seats and a blind spot display add comfort and confidence to every drive. Crank up your favorite tunes with a 10-speaker premium sound system complete with a built-in subwoofer. This Civic Si blends bold style, performance, and premium features into one exciting package. Come experience it today at Saskatoon Auto Connectionwhere great cars meet unbeatable value.
Key Features:
- 1.5L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine (205HP)
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission
- 7.4L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Front Seats
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Wireless Charging
- Navigation System w/ Voice Recognition
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
- 10-Speaker Premium Sound System w/ Built-In Subwoofer
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Sport Mode Button
- LED Headlights & Taillights
- Fog Lights
- Aluminum-Trimmed Sport Pedals
- Rear Wing Spoiler
- Center Exhaust Finisher
Exterior Colour: Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.honda.ca/Content/honda.ca/8b9be9d4-dd19-4a2f-81ac-108180c7fa37/ModelPage_Downloads/18MY_Brochure_Civic_EN_v13_online.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
