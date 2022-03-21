Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

94,091 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, CVT, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, CVT, BLUETOOTH

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 8745326
  2. 8745326
  3. 8745326
  4. 8745326
  5. 8745326
  6. 8745326
  7. 8745326
  8. 8745326
  9. 8745326
  10. 8745326
  11. 8745326
  12. 8745326
  13. 8745326
  14. 8745326
  15. 8745326
  16. 8745326
  17. 8745326
  18. 8745326
  19. 8745326
  20. 8745326
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8745326
  • Stock #: P38976C
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55JH029959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38976C
  • Mileage 94,091 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2016 Toyota Yaris LE...
 57,924 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue HE...
 107,195 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,605 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory