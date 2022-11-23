$18,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE- Sunroof, Htd Seats/Wheel, Remote Start
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
- Listing ID: 9397894
- Stock #: 99773A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,545 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Elantra boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. POLAR WHITE, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey.*This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
