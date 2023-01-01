$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport w/ Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, New Tires
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

$25,990

- Listing ID: 9514798
- Stock #: V-70168
- VIN: KMHD04LB6JU514785
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,376 KM
Vehicle Description
New Tires/ Air Conditioning / Android Auto / Apple Carplay / Keyless Entry / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / SPORT SEDAN! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features: Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Spare Tire;Xenon Headlights;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command.
