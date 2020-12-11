Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

64,870 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
1.6T Ultimate SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

64,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6355556
  • Stock #: P38168
  • VIN: KM8K5CA54JU071682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,870 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Hyundai Kona is certainly an impressive vehicle with its turbocharged, all-wheel-drive form. It makes healthy power 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque to hustle around town and up on-ramps from its 1.6L Engine with 7 speed automatic transmission. It also packs with hordes of modern features like Power door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Blind spot monitoring! Retractable Heads up display! Lane keep assist! Traction Control! Rear Cross Traffic alert! Traction control! Cruise Control! Steering wheel audio control! Back up camera with trajectory! Push Button Start! Navigation! Automatic climate control! Power driver seat! Leather seats! Heated seats! Heated steering wheel! Automatic climate control! AM/FM Radio! Satellite Radio! CD player! USB & AUX Input! Wireless charging! Hill Descent control! Drive Mode selector- Normal, Eco, Sport! Sunroof! And many more!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

