2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE, AWD, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 114,000 km, $26,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

114,000 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera,

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera,

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB0JG573606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP131C
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE, AWD, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 114,000 km, $26,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe