2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera,
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP131C
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE, AWD, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 114,000 km, $26,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Vehicle Features
