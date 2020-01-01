Recent Arrival!*2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, Brown, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*This Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Hyundai 2.4 Base Santa Fe Sport 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

