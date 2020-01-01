715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!*2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, Brown, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*This Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Hyundai 2.4 Base Santa Fe Sport 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic.
