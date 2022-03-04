$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!
117,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8516351
- Stock #: P38813
- VIN: 5XYZT3LB4JG521800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,565 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
