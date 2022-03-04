Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

117,565 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8516351
  • Stock #: P38813
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB4JG521800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,565 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2014 Ford Mustang SI...
 60,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST 4X4...
 87,591 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 49,520 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory