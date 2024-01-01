$21,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Sale
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,514KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA44JU812504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,514 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Tucson LEATHER | AWD | PANOROOFBlack Leather Interior, Navigation, Backup Camera, Blindspot Assist, Rear Parking Sensor, Panoramic roof, Climate Control, , Push Start, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Starter, Power Rear Hatch, USB/AUX input, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto / Apple Car-play, Keyless Entry and more!!
🚗 Unlock Your Dream Ride with Hassle-Free Financing! 🚗
Looking for a stress-free financing solution? Look no further! We welcome everyone, from those with no credit history to individuals with less than perfect credit scores, including new immigrants and students.
With rates starting as low as 4.99% and No payments for 3 months O.A.C. ,we ensure affordable options tailored to your needs. Our team of finance specialists is dedicated to securing the lowest rates possible, guaranteeing you drive away with confidence.
Don't let financial barriers hold you back. Contact us today and let's make your automotive dreams a reality!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Nova Auto Centre
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
