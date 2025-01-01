$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Value
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Value
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JU824839
- Mileage 55,306 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Hyundai Tucson Value is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers a perfect balance of practicality, style, and value. The Value trim comes equipped with key features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera. With its spacious and comfortable interior, impressive safety features, and excellent fuel economy, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson Value is a smart choice for those seeking a reliable, affordable, and feature-packed SUV.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nova Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Nova Auto Centre
Nova Auto Centre
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-373-6682