$16,830+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L SE - AWD - CARPLAY - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ANDROID AUTO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$16,830
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,071KM
VIN KM8J3CA40JU828103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 828103A
- Mileage 179,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Regularly Maintained - Excellent Condition!
Check out this 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Premium, finished in Chromium Silver and paired with luxurious black leather interior. With all-wheel drive confidence and a record of regular maintenance, this SUV is built for both city cruising and weekend getaways. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while enjoying fresh air and sunshine through the panoramic moonroof. Comfort is front and center with heated leather seats in both rows, a heated steering wheel, and de-icing windshield wipers for those chilly Saskatchewan mornings. Dual-zone climate control ensures personalized comfort for driver and passengers alike. Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a crisp rearview camera. Visit Saskatoon Auto Connection today to experience premium quality and capability in a stylish, dependable ride.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Automatic Projection Headlights w/ LED Accents
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Fog Lights
- 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Chromium Silver
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2018/tucson/brochure/english/h17q3-bro-tu-1138_tucson_product_card-web_en.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
