2018 Hyundai Tucson

82,651 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

SE 1.6T PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,651KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8565161
  • Stock #: P38857C
  • VIN: KM8J3CA25JU713769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,651 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

