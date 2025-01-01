Menu
<p><strong>Experience refined performance with the 2018 Jaguar XE. This luxury compact sedan blends British craftsmanship with dynamic handling, featuring a stylish exterior, a driver-focused interior, and powerful engine options. With advanced tech, premium comfort, and that signature Jaguar agility, the XE delivers a smooth yet thrilling ride every time.</strong></p>

2018 Jaguar XE

35,000 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
35,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJAL4FX5JCP26767

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Experience refined performance with the 2018 Jaguar XE. This luxury compact sedan blends British craftsmanship with dynamic handling, featuring a stylish exterior, a driver-focused interior, and powerful engine options. With advanced tech, premium comfort, and that signature Jaguar agility, the XE delivers a smooth yet thrilling ride every time.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

