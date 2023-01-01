2018 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10110276

10110276 Stock #: G5718

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.