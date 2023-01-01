$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
129,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10110276
- Stock #: G5718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
