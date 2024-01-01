2018 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
TOP OF THE LINE TRAILHAWK LEATHER PLUS


Trailhawk Leather Plus Group:

Heated and Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats with Perforated Inserts
Heated Multifunctional Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors with Courtesy Lamps and Supplemental Turn Signals
Heated Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning with Dual-Zone ATC
Humidity Sensor and Premium Air Filter
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit
Keyless Enter N Go with Proximity Entry
Push-Button Start and Remote Start System
Memory Features for Radio Settings, Drivers Seat and Exterior Mirrors


Leather Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Red Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)
Heated Mirrors
17 Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
LaneSense
Collision Braking System
Rain Sensor
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Terrain Select
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.2L - 6 Cylinder Engine
271hp/ 239lb-ft Torque
9 Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2018 Jeep Cherokee

160,461 KM

$24,749

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus - 4WD - HEATED/COOLED LEATHER - ACCIDENT FREE

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus - 4WD - HEATED/COOLED LEATHER - ACCIDENT FREE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$24,749

+ taxes & licensing

160,461KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBXXJD550992

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,461 KM

TOP OF THE LINE TRAILHAWK LEATHER PLUS


Trailhawk Leather Plus Group:

Heated and Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats with Perforated Inserts
Heated Multifunctional Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors with Courtesy Lamps and Supplemental Turn Signals
Heated Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning with Dual-Zone ATC
Humidity Sensor and Premium Air Filter
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit
Keyless Enter N' Go with Proximity Entry
Push-Button Start and Remote Start System
Memory Features for Radio Settings, Drivers Seat and Exterior Mirrors


Leather Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Red Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
LaneSense
Collision Braking System
Rain Sensor
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Terrain Select
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.2L - 6 Cylinder Engine
271hp/ 239lb-ft Torque
9 Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

$24,749

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 Jeep Cherokee