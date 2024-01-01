$24,749+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk L Plus - 4WD - HEATED/COOLED LEATHER - ACCIDENT FREE
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk L Plus - 4WD - HEATED/COOLED LEATHER - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,749
+ taxes & licensing
160,461KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBXXJD550992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,461 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE TRAILHAWK LEATHER PLUS
Trailhawk Leather Plus Group:
Heated and Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats with Perforated Inserts
Heated Multifunctional Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors with Courtesy Lamps and Supplemental Turn Signals
Heated Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning with Dual-Zone ATC
Humidity Sensor and Premium Air Filter
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit
Keyless Enter N' Go with Proximity Entry
Push-Button Start and Remote Start System
Memory Features for Radio Settings, Drivers Seat and Exterior Mirrors
Leather Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Red Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
LaneSense
Collision Braking System
Rain Sensor
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Terrain Select
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.2L - 6 Cylinder Engine
271hp/ 239lb-ft Torque
9 Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
