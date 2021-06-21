Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

56,757 KM

Details Description Features

$30,400

+ tax & licensing
$30,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - 4X4, 3.2L V6, Remote Start, Heated Seats + Steering Wheel

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - 4X4, 3.2L V6, Remote Start, Heated Seats + Steering Wheel

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$30,400

+ taxes & licensing

56,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7364453
  Stock #: 3587A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cherokee Limited, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Hydro Blue Pearlcoat, black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black Exterior Badging, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Gloss Black Grille Surrounds, Gloss Black Roof Rails, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High Altitude Package, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26P High Altitude, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black 5-Spoke Aluminum.This Cherokee Limited has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Limited Cherokee Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

