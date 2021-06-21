+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cherokee Limited, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Hydro Blue Pearlcoat, black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black Exterior Badging, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Gloss Black Grille Surrounds, Gloss Black Roof Rails, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High Altitude Package, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26P High Altitude, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black 5-Spoke Aluminum.This Cherokee Limited has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Limited Cherokee Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1