2018 Jeep Cherokee

83,808 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

83,808KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8377521
  • Stock #: F5910A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk Leather Plus 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

