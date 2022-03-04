$39,000+ tax & licensing
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2018 Jeep Cherokee
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
41,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8579801
- Stock #: TP8634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Cherokee Trailhawk
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Cross-Traffic Alert
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE 4WD AUTOMATIC (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE 4WD Automatic Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Remote Start System Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Engine Block...
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS -inc: 3 Additional Gallons Of Gas 50 State Emissions
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8