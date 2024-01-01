Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2018 Jeep Compass

89,559 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,559KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 9HP48 AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 Zero Evap M-Air w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic
TU-TONE PAINT GROUP
RUBY RED/BLACK LEATHER W/PERFORATED INSERT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
SAFE & SECURITY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Security Alarm Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive/Intermittent Wipers
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats
ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus Lane Departure Warning Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2018 Jeep Compass