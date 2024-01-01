$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Compass
Sport
2018 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,511KM
VIN 3C4NJDAB2JT436086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 103,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 JEEP COMPASS SPORT for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2018 Jeep Compass Sport 103,511 KM 3C4NJDAB2JT436086
NO ACCIDENTS!
HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - DRIVER AND PASSENGER!
AWD
REMOTE START
**2018 Jeep Compass Sport: Rugged Reliability at North Point Auto Sales, Saskatoon**
Discover the versatile and stylish 2018 Jeep Compass Sport, now available at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. With only 103,511 kilometres, a vibrant orange exterior, and a clean accident-free record, this compact SUV is perfect for both urban and off-road adventures.
**Key Features:**
- **Low Kilometers:** This Jeep Compass Sport has travelled just 103,511 kilometres, ensuring plenty of life and reliability for years to come.
- **Vibrant Orange Exterior:** Stand out on the road with the bold and vibrant orange exterior, offering a unique and eye-catching look.
- **Grey Interior:** The well-maintained grey interior provides comfort and practicality, perfect for daily commutes and long trips.
- **Accident-Free:** Drive with peace of mind knowing this vehicle comes with a clean Carfax, confirming no reported accidents.
- **Rugged Capability:** The Compass Sport is designed for versatility, providing a capable and enjoyable driving experience on both city streets and rugged terrains.
**Financing Options:**
In-House Financing:** We offer flexible in-house financing options to suit your budget, making the purchase process seamless and straightforward.
Customized Financing:** Our team will work with you to find a financing plan tailored to your specific needs, whether you're a first-time buyer or upgrading your current vehicle.
New to Canada Program:** Our New to Canada program helps newcomers establish credit and secure a reliable vehicle, offering additional support and guidance.
Free Delivery:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery across Western Canada, ensuring your new Jeep Compass arrives right at your doorstep.
#JeepCompassSport #LowKilometers #OrangeExterior #GreyInterior #AccidentFree #RuggedSUV #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #NorthPointAutoSales #Saskatoon
Experience the perfect blend of style, capability, and reliability with the 2018 Jeep Compass Sport at North Point Auto Sales. Whether you're exploring the city or venturing off the beaten path, this compact SUV is ready for every journey. Visit us today and drive away in confidence!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2471
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2018 Jeep Compass