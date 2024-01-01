$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,468KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB3JT403273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 3, Proximity Key, Black Accents, Cruise Control, Steaming Audio
Beneath the distinctive design and fluid lines of the exterior lies authentic Jeep brand capability with an urban, upscale attitude. This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 132,468 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Altitude. Enjoy a comfortable ride in this 2018 Jeep Compass Altitude with ample space for passengers and cargo thanks to the rear split-folding bench seat. This model also features aluminum wheels, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch display and streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start and cruise control for your convenience. Additional features include premium bucket seats, gloss black trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB3JT403273.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2018 Jeep Compass