Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 3, Proximity Key, Black Accents, Cruise Control, Steaming Audio</b><br> <br> Beneath the distinctive design and fluid lines of the exterior lies authentic Jeep brand capability with an urban, upscale attitude. This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, youre never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 132,468 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Compasss trim level is Altitude. Enjoy a comfortable ride in this 2018 Jeep Compass Altitude with ample space for passengers and cargo thanks to the rear split-folding bench seat. This model also features aluminum wheels, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch display and streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start and cruise control for your convenience. Additional features include premium bucket seats, gloss black trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and much more.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB3JT403273 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB3JT403273</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$134.62</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2018 Jeep Compass

132,468 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,468KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB3JT403273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 3, Proximity Key, Black Accents, Cruise Control, Steaming Audio

Beneath the distinctive design and fluid lines of the exterior lies authentic Jeep brand capability with an urban, upscale attitude. This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today.

The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 132,468 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Compass's trim level is Altitude. Enjoy a comfortable ride in this 2018 Jeep Compass Altitude with ample space for passengers and cargo thanks to the rear split-folding bench seat. This model also features aluminum wheels, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch display and streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start and cruise control for your convenience. Additional features include premium bucket seats, gloss black trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB3JT403273.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 132,468 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford Edge SEL 170,043 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 300C - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Chrysler 300C - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 143,461 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass