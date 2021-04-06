2018 Jeep Compass

$16,800 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 4 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 99,429 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start White Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Dual Battery System BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" LOW-GLOSS BLACK STYLED STEEL (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28A -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Automatic 3.502 FINAL DRIVE RATIO TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission 3.502 Final Drive Ratio Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Urethane Shift Knob

