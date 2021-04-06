Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

99,429 KM

Details Description Features

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

99,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6894531
  Stock #: E3033A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, Sport FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Dual Battery System
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" LOW-GLOSS BLACK STYLED STEEL (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28A -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Automatic
3.502 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission 3.502 Final Drive Ratio Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Urethane Shift Knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

