2018 Jeep Compass

38,859 KM

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk-4WD,Nav,Heated Seats/Wheel,Remote Start

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk-4WD,Nav,Heated Seats/Wheel,Remote Start

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8192625
  • Stock #: F3017A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 38,859 Miles! This Jeep Compass delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Security Alarm, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection.*This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLACK W/RED ACCENTS, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, BLACK, ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black Alum w/Polished Pockets.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Jeep Compass!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
Requires Subscription
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

