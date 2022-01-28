$32,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk-4WD,Nav,Heated Seats/Wheel,Remote Start
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8192625
- Stock #: F3017A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 38,859 Miles! This Jeep Compass delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Security Alarm, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection.*This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLACK W/RED ACCENTS, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, BLACK, ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black Alum w/Polished Pockets.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Jeep Compass!
