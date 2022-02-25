2018 Jeep Compass

$30,000 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 8 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,883 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag Black Clearcoat Bluetooth Connection BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS TU-TONE PAINT GROUP COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Windshield Wiper De-Icer All-Season Floor Mats Heated Front Seats

