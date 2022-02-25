$30,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Latitude
44,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,883 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass North 2.4 4X4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Black Clearcoat
Bluetooth Connection
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
TU-TONE PAINT GROUP
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Windshield Wiper De-Icer All-Season Floor Mats Heated Front Seats
