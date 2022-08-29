2018 Jeep Compass

$31,800 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 9 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 35,941 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Billet Metallic BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS POWER 8-WAY DRIVER/MANUAL 6-WAY PASS SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable Cluster Display Remote Start System 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat Windshield Wiper De-Icer All-Weather Floor Mats Front Heated Seats Requires Subscription

