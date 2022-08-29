Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

35,941 KM

Details Description Features

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

North- 4WD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Leather

2018 Jeep Compass

North- 4WD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Leather

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

35,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9116767
  Stock #: F8029C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 35,941 Miles! This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Local Trade. One Owner.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *POWER 8-WAY DRIVER/MANUAL 6-WAY PASS SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Remote Start System, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, All-Weather Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, BLACK/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Monotone Paint Application
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Billet Metallic
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER/MANUAL 6-WAY PASS SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable Cluster Display Remote Start System 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat Windshield Wiper De-Icer All-Weather Floor Mats Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

