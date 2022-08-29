$31,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2018 Jeep Compass
North- 4WD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Leather
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9116767
- Stock #: F8029C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 35,941 Miles! This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Local Trade. One Owner.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *POWER 8-WAY DRIVER/MANUAL 6-WAY PASS SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Remote Start System, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, All-Weather Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, BLACK/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.