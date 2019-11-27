Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep G Cherokee Limited 3.6

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep G Cherokee Limited 3.6

LIMITED

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 4394721
  2. 4394721
  3. 4394721
  4. 4394721
  5. 4394721
  6. 4394721
  7. 4394721
  8. 4394721
  9. 4394721
  10. 4394721
  11. 4394721
  12. 4394721
  13. 4394721
  14. 4394721
  15. 4394721
  16. 4394721
  17. 4394721
  18. 4394721
  19. 4394721
  20. 4394721
  21. 4394721
  22. 4394721
  23. 4394721
  24. 4394721
  25. 4394721
  26. 4394721
  27. 4394721
  28. 4394721
  29. 4394721
  30. 4394721
  31. 4394721
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,477KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4394721
  • Stock #: T34819A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG4JC185431
Exterior Colour
Velvet Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black w/ Black seats
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder

What a great deal on this 2018 Jeep! Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! It includes leather upholstery, voice activated navigation, heated steering wheel, and power seats. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
Additional Features
  • 50 State Emissions
  • Monotone Paint
  • Special Scheduling Condition VII
  • 3 Additional Gallons of Gas
  • Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
  • Federal Green Levy
  • Velvet Red Pearl
  • 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
  • Federal A/C Excise Tax
  • 4EX
  • Easy Order
  • Uconnect(R) 4C NAV w/ 8.4-in display
  • 3.6L Pentastar(TM) VVT V6 engine w/ESS
  • Customer Preferred Package 2BH
  • 20x8-inch Tech Grey aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2018 Chevrolet Expre...
 28,177 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 15,829 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 40,627 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Send A Message