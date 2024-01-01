Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

85,897 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1728753909
  2. 1728753909
  3. 1728753909
  4. 1728753909
  5. 1728753909
  6. 1728753909
  7. 1728753909
  8. 1728753909
  9. 1728753909
  10. 1728753909
  11. 1728753909
  12. 1728753909
  13. 1728753909
  14. 1728753909
  15. 1728753909
  16. 1728753909
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,897KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG5JC384098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,897 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 163,232 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 97,615 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 172,187 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee