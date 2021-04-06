Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

58,613 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6854984
  • Stock #: TP8467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Cherokee Limited

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
Smart Device Integration
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto Dim Exterior Passenger Mirror
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" TECH GRAY ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
Requires Subscription
JEEP ADVANCED ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus Lane Departure Warning Plus
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Automatic Headlamp Leveling System ...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook

