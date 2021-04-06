2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto Dim Exterior Passenger Mirror
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" TECH GRAY ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
JEEP ADVANCED ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus Lane Departure Warning Plus
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Automatic Headlamp Leveling System ...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook
