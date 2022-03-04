Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

57,834 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TOW PACKAGE, REMOTE START, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHE

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8516348
  • Stock #: P38862C
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG3JC406985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,834 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

