2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 52,853 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Exterior Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Knee Air Bag BRIGHT WHITE ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK/BLACK ALCANTARA-FACED SEATS ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Tow Hooks Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE IV -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic SiriusXM Traffic Plus Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Fascia Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna 5-...

