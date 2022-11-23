Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

52,853 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV - 4x4, Sunroof, Remote Start, Tow Pkg, 20" Wheels

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV - 4x4, Sunroof, Remote Start, Tow Pkg, 20" Wheels

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,853KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9427605
  Stock #: 4860A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,853 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Cherokee Altitude, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, Black/Black Artificial Leather, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, 506 Watt Amplifier, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Altitude Grille, Altitude IV Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Suede Seats w/Black Stitching, Body Color Claddings, Body Color Fascia, Body Color Shark Fin Antenna, Brake assist, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dark Day Light Opening Moldings, Dark Headlamp Bezel Finish, Dark Lens Taillamps, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Accent/Body Color Fascia, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Jeep Black Gloss Badging, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 2BZ Altitude, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Accent/Body Color Fascia, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Fascia Black Mic Step Pad, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security & Convenience Group, Security Alarm, Selec-Terrain System, Single Exhaust w/Bright Tip, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group IV (DISC), Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum.This Grand Cherokee Altitude has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Altitude Grand Cherokee 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK ALCANTARA-FACED SEATS
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Tow Hooks Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE IV -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic SiriusXM Traffic Plus Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Fascia Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna 5-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

