2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude IV - 4x4, Sunroof, Remote Start, Tow Pkg, 20" Wheels
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,853 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Cherokee Altitude, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, Black/Black Artificial Leather, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 180 Amp Alternator, 506 Watt Amplifier, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Altitude Grille, Altitude IV Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Suede Seats w/Black Stitching, Body Color Claddings, Body Color Fascia, Body Color Shark Fin Antenna, Brake assist, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dark Day Light Opening Moldings, Dark Headlamp Bezel Finish, Dark Lens Taillamps, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Accent/Body Color Fascia, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Jeep Black Gloss Badging, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 2BZ Altitude, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Accent/Body Color Fascia, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Fascia Black Mic Step Pad, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security & Convenience Group, Security Alarm, Selec-Terrain System, Single Exhaust w/Bright Tip, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group IV (DISC), Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum.This Grand Cherokee Altitude has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Altitude Grand Cherokee 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic
