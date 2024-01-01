$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Renegade
North - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Jeep Renegade
North - Aluminum Wheels
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBBBXJPH90777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration!
The tiny truck that took the world by storm. This is the Jeep Renegade This 2018 Jeep Renegade is for sale today.
With numerous subtle design cues that bring back the historic jeep designs, this Jeep Renegade is definitely the embodiment of the small off road capable Jeep. User friendly and easy to drive, and yet fiercely capable and relentless when it comes in contact with dirt roads. This powerful little Renegade serves as the smallest and most affordable in the line-up, but has the spirit and personality of something a lot bigger.This SUV has 109,138 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Renegade's trim level is Altitude. This Jeep Renegade Altitude is unique to itself with special gloss black stylish aluminum wheels, deep tinted privacy glass, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display with UConnect 4 software, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, dual zone climate control, cloth bucket seats, Apple and Android connectivity, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBBBXJPH90777.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2018 Jeep Renegade