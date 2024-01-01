Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration!</b><br> <br> The tiny truck that took the world by storm. This is the Jeep Renegade This 2018 Jeep Renegade is for sale today. <br> <br>With numerous subtle design cues that bring back the historic jeep designs, this Jeep Renegade is definitely the embodiment of the small off road capable Jeep. User friendly and easy to drive, and yet fiercely capable and relentless when it comes in contact with dirt roads. This powerful little Renegade serves as the smallest and most affordable in the line-up, but has the spirit and personality of something a lot bigger.This SUV has 109,138 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Renegades trim level is Altitude. This Jeep Renegade Altitude is unique to itself with special gloss black stylish aluminum wheels, deep tinted privacy glass, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display with UConnect 4 software, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, dual zone climate control, cloth bucket seats, Apple and Android connectivity, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Cruise Control. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBBBXJPH90777 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBBBXJPH90777</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$134.62</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2018 Jeep Renegade

109,138 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Renegade

North - Aluminum Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Renegade

North - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBBBXJPH90777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration!

The tiny truck that took the world by storm. This is the Jeep Renegade This 2018 Jeep Renegade is for sale today.

With numerous subtle design cues that bring back the historic jeep designs, this Jeep Renegade is definitely the embodiment of the small off road capable Jeep. User friendly and easy to drive, and yet fiercely capable and relentless when it comes in contact with dirt roads. This powerful little Renegade serves as the smallest and most affordable in the line-up, but has the spirit and personality of something a lot bigger.This SUV has 109,138 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Renegade's trim level is Altitude. This Jeep Renegade Altitude is unique to itself with special gloss black stylish aluminum wheels, deep tinted privacy glass, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display with UConnect 4 software, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, dual zone climate control, cloth bucket seats, Apple and Android connectivity, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBBBXJPH90777.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package 139,500 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE - Heated Seats 135,384 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Renegade North - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Jeep Renegade North - Aluminum Wheels 109,138 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Renegade