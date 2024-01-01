Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Wrangler

134,314 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1729612887
  2. 1729612886
  3. 1729612886
  4. 1729612886
  5. 1729612886
  6. 1729612886
  7. 1729612823
  8. 1729612887
  9. 1729612886
  10. 1729612886
  11. 1729612887
  12. 1729612886
  13. 1729612886
  14. 1729612887
  15. 1729612886
  16. 1729612886
  17. 1729612886
  18. 1729612886
  19. 1729612886
  20. 1729612887
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,314KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG0JW196244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2019 Ford F-350 Lariat for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford F-350 Lariat 201,900 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 112,592 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Nissan Qashqai S 95,039 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler