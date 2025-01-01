Menu
<p>The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is a rugged yet refined SUV that blends iconic off-road capability with modern comfort. The Sahara trim adds premium touches like body-colored fenders, alloy wheels, and a well-appointed interior with a touchscreen infotainment system. Perfect for both city cruising and backcountry adventures.</p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

62,300 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

12458299

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEGXJL903870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JL903870
  • Mileage 62,300 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is a rugged yet refined SUV that blends iconic off-road capability with modern comfort. The Sahara trim adds premium touches like body-colored fenders, alloy wheels, and a well-appointed interior with a touchscreen infotainment system. Perfect for both city cruising and backcountry adventures.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2018 Jeep Wrangler