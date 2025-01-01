$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG5JL809525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,587 KM
Vehicle Description
WRANGLER JK UNLIMITED SAHARA
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Pin Wiring Harness
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent A/C Refrigerant Front Bumper Accents Rear Bumper Accents
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Front Heated Seats
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation (STD)
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2018 Jeep Wrangler