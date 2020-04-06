2018 Jeep Wrangler

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this 2018! A comfortable ride in a go-anywhere vehicle! Jeep prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, front bucket seats, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8