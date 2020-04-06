Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4879926
  • Stock #: TP8255
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG7JL801556
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black w/ Black seats
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Engine
3-cylinder

Check out this 2018! A comfortable ride in a go-anywhere vehicle! Jeep prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, front bucket seats, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Powertrain
  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission
Seating
  • Cloth Seats w/Adj. Head Restraints
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning Bypass
Additional Features
  • 50 State Emissions
  • Monotone Paint
  • Special Scheduling Condition II
  • Special Scheduling Condition III
  • 5 Additional Gallons of Gas
  • Customer Preferred Package 23B
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • Federal Green Levy
  • 3.6L Pentastar(TM) VVT V6 engine
  • Black w/ Black seats

