2018 Jeep Wrangler

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL TERRAIN -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES (STD)
Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: TIP Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels #1 Seat Foam Cushion Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription requ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.