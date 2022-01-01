Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

69,299 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8113432
  • Stock #: W8118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler Unlimited

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bright White Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL TERRAIN -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES (STD)
Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: TIP Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels #1 Seat Foam Cushion Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription requ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2013 BMW 3 Series 32...
 111,028 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 10 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 169,882 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory