2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 2 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8113432

8113432 Stock #: W8118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bright White Clearcoat Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) Jeep Trail Rated Kit QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL TERRAIN -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES (STD) Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Requires Subscription COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Heated Front Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: TIP Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels #1 Seat Foam Cushion Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription requ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.