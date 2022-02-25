Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

27,860 KM

Details Description Features

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
JK Sport- 4WD, Manual, Soft Top

JK Sport- 4WD, Manual, Soft Top

Location

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

27,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8299260
  • Stock #: 99574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 27,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning Bypass
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
Billet Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD)
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON-OFF ROAD (STD)

