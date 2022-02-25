2018 Jeep Wrangler

$37,800 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 8 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8299260

8299260 Stock #: 99574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 27,860 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Bypass Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) Billet Metallic QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD) WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD) TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON-OFF ROAD (STD)

