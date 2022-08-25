$46,000+ tax & licensing
$46,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2018 Jeep Wrangler
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$46,000
+ taxes & licensing
51,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8994670
- Stock #: TP8661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Sahara JK Unlimited 3.6 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Body Color/Accent Color Grille Body Color Appliques Front Bumper Body Color Appliques Rear Bumper
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
