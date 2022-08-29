Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

64,183 KM

Details Description Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

64,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9244156
  • Stock #: J2122A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firecracker Red Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 64,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler Sport JK 3.6 4x4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: R1234YF A/C Refrigerant
FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" STYLED STEEL -inc: Tires: P245/75R16 OWL All Season Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Bridgestone Brand Tires
TIRES: P245/75R16 OWL ALL SEASON

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

