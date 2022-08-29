2018 Jeep Wrangler

$32,000 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 1 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9244156

9244156 Stock #: J2122A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Firecracker Red Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 64,183 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS AIR CONDITIONING -inc: R1234YF A/C Refrigerant FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" STYLED STEEL -inc: Tires: P245/75R16 OWL All Season Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Bridgestone Brand Tires TIRES: P245/75R16 OWL ALL SEASON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.