2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara NAVIGATION, 4X4, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, ALPINE SPEAKERS
133,746KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9996728
- Stock #: P39375C
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG0JL914361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,746 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1