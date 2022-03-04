Menu
2018 Kia Optima

207,055 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

LX

2018 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

207,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8635313
  Stock #: BP1782
  VIN: 5XXGT4L30JG181684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,055 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Optima LX $12,995 Plus Tax

2.4L, 4 CYL VIN#: 5XXGT4L30JG181684
207,055 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Heated front Seats, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Port & More.

FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?

We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056

Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

