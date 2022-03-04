$13,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2018 Kia Optima
LX
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$13,995
- Listing ID: 8635313
- Stock #: BP1782
- VIN: 5XXGT4L30JG181684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,055 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Optima LX $12,995 Plus Tax
2.4L, 4 CYL VIN#: 5XXGT4L30JG181684
207,055 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Heated front Seats, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Port & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..
Vehicle Features
